Hyundai Ai3 SUV Testing Begins Ahead of Festive Season Launch in India

Hyundai’s compact SUV, which has been in the works since 2016-17, seems to be gearing up for launch finally. The Ai3, which is expected to make its global debut in Korea this year, was recently pictured in some spy shots. The newest photos of the car reveal some exciting features. The SUV will look similar to Hyundai Casper, and will offer a sunroof. A wide grille and an overall boxy shape are the highlights of the upcoming car’s exterior.

Look-wise, the Ai3 bears a strong resemblance to the smallest SUV from Hyundai– Casper. While the muscular creases and clamshell-like bonnet will be similar to the Hyundai Casper, the length of the car is expected to increase. According to Autocar, the South Korean automaker could extend the car to 3.8 metres, a little larger than Casper’s 3.6-metre length. Cramped legroom is not for the Ai3.

The spy shots showed the micro SUV with a sunroof, as well. This is likely to be an important edge for Hyundai since its biggest rival in the compact SUV category in India, Tata Punch, does not offer a sunroof.

The car is likely to get the powertrain that currently seen on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura models. People might be right in expecting it to produce 83hp and 114Nm torque. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. There is a chance that Hyundai could also offer the Ai3 with a CNG option.

For the interiors, an 8-inch infotainment screen borrowed from the i10 or the 10.25-inch one from the i20 might be on the cards. Other potential features include wireless charger, ventilated seats, cruise control, and six airbags.

The Ai3’s primary competitor, Punch, sits in the Rs 6-9 lakh price category. To rival this segment dominator, Ai3 will have to fall in the same price band. Hyundai could still jack up the numbers on the price tag a little, pushing it towards the premium spectrum.

Apart from Punch, the upcoming Hyundai car will also go toe-to-toe with Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger, both pocket-friendly, compact SUVs.

