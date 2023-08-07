Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure Edition Launched in India; Prices Inside

Ever since Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the feature-loaded Creta and Alcazar in the Indian market, it has received a positive response from customers. In fact, Creta registered the highest-ever monthly sale in June. After seeing the positive impact in the market, the brand on Monday launched an adventure edition of both SUVs, giving more options to the customers to choose between the most loved SUVs.

As per the official details shared by the company, the themed SUVs will come with an all-new black Black interior, featuring light sage green inserts and an exclusive adventure edition seating arrangement, which resonates an illustration of mountains.

Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition’s Price

The adventure model of Creta comes at a starting price of Rs 15.17 lakh. While Alcazar can be purchased at 19.3 lakh and goes up to 21.23 lakh for the top model. To note, both the mentioned prices are ex-showroom and might fluctuate, depending upon the city or state.

Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition Features

Both the SUVs in the adventure edition come with 21 unique features. The list includes a dashcam with a dual camera, rugged door cladding, 3D designer adventure mats, adventure emblem on fender, sporty metal pedals, black front grille with Hyundai Logo, dark chrome rear Hyundai Logo, dark chrome Creta & Alcazar lettering, black skid plate (front & rear), black side sill, black roof rails with shark-fin antenna, black fog lamp garnish (Alcazar), black ORVM, body-colored door handle, black tailgate garnish (Alcazar), black painted alloy wheels.

Here’s What Company’s COO Says About New Edition

Commenting about the same, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, of Hyundai Motor India said that in India, Hyundai has become synonymous with the word SUV. Their SUVs kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of the customers and fueling their lifestyle goals. The pursuit of epitomizing these aspirations gave rise to the creation of Adventure Edition augments the go-anywhere DNA of our SUVs, Garg added.