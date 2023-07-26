Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Set To Get Special Adventure Editions, Details Here

Hyundai is preparing to introduce the Adventure Edition of the Creta and Alcazar in India. This new limited edition will be available for the Alcazar as well as the Creta’s Knight Edition.

While an official announcement is still awaited from the automaker, the launch is expected to happen in late August or early September.

The Adventure Edition will only include cosmetic changes both inside and out, reported Autocar. The Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions will both receive a new ‘Ranger Khaki’ colour choice, comparable to the previously released Exter. It will most likely feature a two-tone paint job with a contrasting black roof.

The cars will have black-contrast exterior features on the front and rear bumpers, ORVMs, roof rails, and alloy wheels. To distinguish the Adventure Edition from the ordinary models, badges are expected to be affixed on the front fenders.

Inside the special edition cars, customers can expect an all-black interior with contrast stitching for the upholstery and ‘Adventure Edition’ emblems on the seat headrests and door sills. The Adventure Edition, like the Knight Edition, is intended to be available in many trim levels, with the features list corresponding to the trim level.

The SUVs are unlikely to receive any change under the hood, which means the Creta will come with its 1.5-litre petrol engine. While the Alcazar will be offered in both its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines. In addition, the Adventure Edition, like the Knight Edition, will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Hyundai Adventure Edition line-up will be priced slightly higher than the regular trims on which both SUVs will be based.

In India, Hyundai’s Adventure Edition vehicles will cost more than the normal Creta and Alcazar, which start at Rs 10.87 lakh going up to Rs 16.77 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Special Edition models like this are fairly popular in the midsize SUV sector. For example, Skoda recently released the Lava Blue Edition and Matte Edition of the Kushaq, Volkswagen did the same with the Taigun GT Edge Limited Edition, Tata has numerous such special editions for practically all of its models, and Jeep has multiple special versions of the Compass. The objective is to keep the model’s popularity alive, especially throughout the holiday season.