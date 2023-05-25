Hyundai Exter India Launch on July 10, Details Inside

Get ready to embark on a thrilling SUV adventure as Hyundai prepares to launch its highly anticipated Exter in India on July 10. The automaker has released a teaser video regarding the same. The all-new SUV has generated significant buzz among car enthusiasts and industry experts alike, promising an exciting new chapter in the Indian automotive landscape.

The Hyundai Exter redefines SUV design with a contemporary and unique approach, capturing the essence of modernity. With its Parametric Front Grille, H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps, and Sporty Skid Plate, this SUV exudes a stylish charm. The Exter emblem on the front adds a bespoke touch, while the Diamond Cut Alloy wheels, blacked-out wheel arches, and side sill cladding enhance its dynamic profile. Embracing a youthful and modern persona, the Exter showcases a floating roof design, complemented by the Parametric Design C-Pillar garnish and Sporty bridge-type Roof Rails.

Setting new standards in the segment, the Hyundai Exter comes packed with an array of innovative features. Offering a voice-enabled Smart Electric Sunroof, customers can bask in the beauty of the surroundings while capturing precious moments with the Dashcam equipped with Dual Camera. This advanced feature boasts a front and rear camera, a 2.31-inch LCD display, smartphone app connectivity, and multiple recording modes. With Full HD video resolution and various recording options like Driving, Event, and Vacation, the EXTER enhances the overall customer experience.

Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the Exter delivers on this front. It proudly claims the title of India’s first sub 4-meter SUV equipped with six airbags as standard across all trims. The SUV offers a total of 26 safety features on all variants, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), 3-Point Seat Belts with reminders for all seats, Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, and Burglar Alarm, among others. The SUV goes beyond the ordinary, providing a host of additional safety features such as Headlamp Escort function, Auto Headlamps, ISOFIX, Rear Defogger, and Rear Parking Camera, further ensuring passenger security.

Under the hood, the SUV offers three powertrain options to suit diverse driving conditions. The 1.2L Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) comes with a 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) or Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission), and the 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa Petrol comes with CNG engine equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. These powertrains are engineered to provide consistent performance and an enjoyable driving experience.

The Hyundai Exter will be available in five trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Embracing the spirit of exploration, the unique color “Ranger Khaki" perfectly complements the SUV, reflecting the desire for adventure and the thrill of venturing into the world.

With its upcoming launch, Hyundai aims to further strengthen its position in the Indian market. India has been a key market for the automaker, and Hyundai has consistently delivered successful models that have resonated well with Indian consumers. The Exter represents Hyundai’s continued commitment to understanding and fulfilling the unique preferences and requirements of Indian customers.

Hyundai has also been actively expanding its network of dealerships and service centers across the country to provide customers with a seamless ownership experience. The company’s commitment to after-sales service and customer satisfaction has been a key factor in its success in the Indian market, and the Exter launch is expected to further bolster this reputation.