Hyundai Exter Spotted in Flesh Ahead of India Launch, Clear Images Out

Hyundai has been working on its much-awaited micro SUV Exter. Now, reports claim that the car is almost ready to hit the Indian market very soon. Ahead of the official launch, the car has been spied from overseas and revealed some of the key features and overall design of the car.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter First Design Sketch Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Before start explaining all the details about the same, one should note that the upcoming Exter is expected to launch in the upcoming months. Experts say it will be competing against the Tata Punch, which has achieved 5 starts global NCAP safety rating, and has a massive fan following in the country.

Here’s all you need to know about upcoming Hyundai Exter

As per the leak images, Exter was spotted without camouflage in the white color with heavy black cladding on the sides. It is not hard to guess that the company tries to add its signature Parametric Dynamism’design approach in micro SUVs. However, the car looks quite similar to the brand’s one of the hot selling products Venue in terms of styling from the front. The report claims that the spy leaked photo appears to be a top model as it features dual-tone alloy wheels.

In the photos, the parametric front grille with a glossy black finish from the front fascia makes the car look aggressive and futuristic. Apart from this, the four-wheeler also features a black strip, separating the clamshell bonnet from the SUV’s nose. In addition, the turn indicators are housed in the H-shaped LED DRLs, and headlights have been positioned on the lower grille.

Moving toward the side profile, Exter flaunts a tall look, credit goes to high roof rails, squared wheel arches, and black cladding. As far as the powertrain is concerned, it has been reported that the car might come with an entry-level engine option, which means it is likely to have 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol that will generate a max power of 81 bhp.

Read all the Latest Auto News here