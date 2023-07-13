Hyundai Exter Surpasses 10,000 bookings in 2 months, Check Details

The South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai has launched its much-awaited micro-SUV Exter in India. The car can be purchased at the starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company claims that ever since they started taking the advance booking for the same, the vehicle surpassed a milestone by achieving 10,000 bookings in just two months.

Interested customers can pre-book the newly launched Hyundai Exter by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The four-wheeler either can be booked from the authorized showroom or the company’s official website.\Hyundai Exter Launched in India (Photo: Sharukh Shah/News18.com).

Hyundai Exter Design

The brand has positioned the entry-level micro-SUV a step below the feature-loaded Venue. With the heavy cladding on the sides over the wheel arches, decent ground clear, and an edgy look, Exter might attract a lot of customers. The unique yet stylish H-shaped DRLs and LED projectors headlamps make it more futuristic.

Hyundai Exter Variants and Colours

Exter is available in five variants: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The car can be purchased in 9 different color options - Ranger Khaki, Cosmic Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Cosmic Blue Dual Tone, Ranger Khaki Dual Tone, and Atlas White Dual Tone.

Hyundai Exter Features

The micro-SUV comes with multiple eye-catching features that include wireless charging, a dashboard camera, a multifunction steering wheel, an automatic sunroof, R15 Diamond cut alloy wheels, Sporty Bridge Type roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, LED turn indicators, and whatnot. When it comes to size, Exter measures 3815mm in length, 1631mm in height, and 1710mm in width with a wheelbase of 2450mm.

Hyundai Exter Engine

As far as the engine is concerned, it is offered in three engine options: a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine that generates a max power of 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm peak torque, a 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol, and a company-fitted CNG unit.