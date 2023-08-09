CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hyundai Exter SUV Garners More Than 50,000 Bookings in Under 30 Days
Hyundai Exter SUV Garners More Than 50,000 Bookings in Under 30 Days

August 09, 2023

Hyundai Exter (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Hyundai Exter SUV garners 50,000 bookings within 30 days. A triumph in safety, features, and style, redefining Indian automotive aspirations.

Hyundai Motor India has achieved a remarkable milestone with its latest offering, the Exter SUV.

Having said that, the SUV has garnered an astounding 50,000 bookings within a mere 30 days of its launch.

The Exter SUV has given safety utmost priority by including 6 airbags as standard equipment and making ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and HAC (Hill-start Assist Control) available across all trims as optional features. The overwhelming response to the SUV has been nothing short of happy, with bookings soaring from an initial 10,000 pre-launch figures to an astounding 50,000+ bookings in less than a month following its launch.

More than 75 percent of consumers chose trims with a sunroof, which is an intriguing trend revealed by the booking data. This overwhelming preference demonstrates the consumers in India’s consistent support for the segment-leading features added to the Exter SUV.

Mr. Tarun Garg conveyed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, “HMIL extends sincere appreciation to our valued customers for their unwavering trust and affection for Hyundai Exter. We are confident that the allure of the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations."

Hyundai Exter offers an unparalleled experience to its customers, boasting remarkable space, comfort, safety, and an array of features that have set new industry standards.

The SUV boasts an impressive array of 20 First in Segment features and 9 Best in Segment features, redefining the expectations of Indian automotive enthusiasts. Hyundai’s commitment to customer satisfaction is further exemplified through a comprehensive 3-year (unlimited kilometers) warranty, accompanied by an option for a 7-year Extended Warranty, all backed by the lowest cost of maintenance in its class.

In terms of color options, the Hyundai Exter is available in a palette of 6 Monotone and 3 Dual Tone exterior colors, ensuring that each customer can showcase their individual style and personality through their choice of this remarkable SUV.

As the automaker continues to steer the Indian automotive landscape towards a future of innovation and excellence, the resounding success of the Exter SUV stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to its customers and their evolving desires.

