Hyundai Exter SUV Set For India Launch in July; Deliveries To Begin in August

Hyundai confirmed the launch of an all-new sub-compact SUV which will be based on the Grand i10 Nios’ platform. The South Korean carmaker has named its new model Exter. Now, the latest developments suggest that Hyundai will begin SUV production in July. Furthermore, Exter’s deliveries will begin by early August at most Hyundai outlets across the country, reported Autocar. The SUV will officially be launched in India in July. Exter is being touted as Hyundai’s most affordable SUV and will be slotted below the Venue in the brand’s India portfolio.

Hyundai’s new sub-compact SUV will directly compete with Tata Punch in the Indian market. Exter will have a lot of common elements with the carmaker’s Grand i10 Nios and Aura. Exter’s platform, its 1.2-litre engine in petrol and even the CNG guise will be shared with these two cars.

Hyundai is likely to offer the Exter in five trim levels – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and the fully loaded SX(O) Connect. The carmaker is reportedly going big on safety as well. Buyers can expect a long list of safety features which includes six airbags as standard across all variants. Going by the official releases of the Exter, the sub-compact SUV will follow Hyundai’s Parametric design language. This design philosophy is seen on newer Hyundai models globally. Exter will boast of boxy proportions, an upright stance and a split headlamp set-up with H-patterned LED Daytime Running Lamps.

Besides, Hyundai’s smallest SUV gets dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a textured finish for the C-pillar, dual-tone paint options with a floating roof effect round and slightly flared wheel arches with thick cladding all along. All these features will give the car a sporty look.

At the rear, Exter’s profile is punctuated by an upright tailgate, a small built-in spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and tail-lamps that feature H-patterned LED lighting.

Apart from Exter, Hyundai fans are also looking forward to the launch of the facelifted Creta SUV. The revamped Creta will come with a wide grille with inserts reminiscent to the new Verna sedan and a split headlamp design. The India-bound Creta facelift will also share some design elements with the Hyundai Exter micro SUV. Creta facelift will likely be offered with a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol engine options that are seen on the current model.