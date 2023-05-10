Hyundai Exter Variants, Features and Engine Options Explained, Details Inside

Hyundai has recently unveiled its highly anticipated Exter SUV, and enthusiasts are eager to know more about its variants, features, and engine options. With its sleek design and impressive performance, the Exter is set to make a mark in the competitive SUV market. Let’s delve into the details of this exciting new offering from Hyundai.

Hyundai Exter: Variants

The Exter will be available in five different trims, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. The variants include EX, S, SX, SX (O), and the top-spec SX(O) Connect trims. Each trim offers a distinct set of features and amenities to suit various customer needs. From entry-level affordability to luxurious sophistication, the Exter has something for everyone.

Hyundai Exter Variants Petrol CNG EX MT Yes - EX(O) MT Yes - S MT Yes Yes S(O) MT Yes - S AMT Yes - SX MT Yes Yes SX Dual Tone MT Yes - SX AMT Yes - SX Dual Tone AMT Yes - SX(O) Yes - SX(O) AMT Yes - SX(O) Connect Yes - SX(O) Connect AMT Yes -

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain Options

In terms of engine options, the Exter provides two choices to cater to different driving preferences. It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers reliable performance. Additionally, Hyundai has also introduced a CNG fuel option for those seeking fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. The petrol variant offers the flexibility of choosing between a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT automatic, while the CNG version is available exclusively with a manual gearbox.

While the official power and torque figures for the Exter have not been announced, industry experts estimate that the 1.2-litre petrol engine will produce around 81 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, similar to other Hyundai models like the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Venue. The CNG powertrain, on the other hand, is expected to generate approximately 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Exter: Features

Moving on to the features, the Exter is designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It boasts a range of amenities such as a spacious cabin, advanced infotainment system, automatic climate control, and LED headlights. The top trims also come equipped with premium features like powered and ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety.

Hyundai Exter: Color Options

Hyundai has ensured a wide selection of exterior paint shades for the Exter. Customers can choose from six monotone options, including Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, and the new-for-Hyundai Ranger Khaki. Additionally, three dual-tone colors based on Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, and Ranger Khaki are available for the petrol variant, providing a touch of uniqueness and style.

Hyundai Exter: Price

The pricing details for the Exter SUV are expected to be announced soon, and it is anticipated to be positioned below the Hyundai Venue, making it the brand’s most affordable SUV in the Indian market. With its impressive array of variants, features, and engine options, the Hyundai Exter promises to be a formidable contender in the SUV segment, appealing to a wide range of customers seeking a stylish and capable vehicle.

