Hyundai i20 Facelift Spotted Testing in India, Pics Inside

The highly anticipated Hyundai i20 facelift, which caused a stir during its global debut in May 2023, has now been spotted testing in India, unveiling some thrilling new details about the upcoming model.

The spy images of the i20 facelift show a dramatically different wheel design from the international model, separating it from the existing India-spec i20 and i20 N Line. A completely new design is in place of the distinctive 16- and 17-inch pentagram-styled wheels for the Indian market.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the bumpers of the updated i20 attract attention with a unique design that is emphasised by precise cuts and creases. The taillight and headlights have also undergone a considerable upgrade. It’s unclear whether the Indian version’s interior changes will be as minor as those in the international edition, which mostly consist of the addition of ambient lights.

In addition to placing a high priority on aesthetics, Hyundai strengthened the position of i20 facelift in international markets with the addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These cutting-edge features include forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, blind spot collision-avoidance assist, and more. Although it remains uncertain whether these ADAS technologies will make their way to the Indian i20 facelift, recent trends indicate a rising demand for such systems in our market. But Indian customers may expect the upcoming Creta facelift, scheduled for next year, to feature ADAS features.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Variants, Features and Engine Options Explained, Details Inside

The powertrain options for the Hyundai i20 remain unchanged, with customers having the choice between a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre direct injection turbo-petrol engine. These engines can be paired with a five-speed manual, a CVT automatic, an intelligent manual transmission (iMT), or a DCT automatic, depending on the selected variant. The manual transmission offers an output of 83hp, while the CVT variant boasts a slightly higher 88hp. Meanwhile, the turbocharged 1.0-litre engine packs a punch with 120hp and is the powerhouse behind the performance-oriented i20 N Line. It is expected that both engine options will be retained in the facelifted i20 model.

The updated Hyundai i20’s launch in India may require a little more patience from enthusiasts since it is likely to happen following the debut of Exter micro-SUV. The current-generation i20 is priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 11.88 lakh, while the i20 N Line range reaches up to Rs 12.31 lakh. Stay tuned for more updates on the forthcoming i20 facelift, promising an enhanced driving experience and captivating design for Indian car enthusiasts!