Hyundai India Records Highest-Ever Sales in FY 2022-23, YoY Growth of 17.9 Percent

Hyundai India has announced that it recorded the highest-ever sales in a financial year since commencing operations in India in FY 2022-23. The company revealed the same via an official press release. According to Hyundai’s press release, the South Korean car manufacturer sold 5,67,546 units in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2023. Hyundai’s recent sales figures are quite impressive as Hyundai had sold 4,81,500 units in FY 2021-22. This essentially translates to a YoY growth of 17.9 percent.

Furthermore, Hyundai logged a 13 per cent increase in its March domestic sales at 50,600 vehicles from 44,600 cars sold in the same month in 2022.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Hyundai India’s Chief Operating Officer, has commented on the company’s tremendous sale figures in the press release.

In the press release, Mr. Garg highlighted the exceptional performance of Hyundai Motor India in FY 22-23. The company launched seven distinct products, including the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, New Venue, Venue N Line, All-electric IONIQ 5, New Grand i10 NIOS, New AURA, and the all-new Hyundai VERNA, which cater to diverse segments of the market. As a result, the brand has received a significant boost among the new-age Indian customers. Despite facing headwinds at the global level, the Indian Auto Industry is witnessing positive momentum due to the strong growth story led by Gen MZ.

In India, Hyundai is renowned as one of the top car brands due to the reliable and cost-effective vehicles they produce. Particularly, the company’s Creta compact SUV and Verna sedan have become favorites among the masses.

Hyundai had recently launched the all-new Verna sedan in India. The next-gen Verna has been rolled out in four variants: EX, S, SX and SX (O). Its prices start from Rs 10.90 lakh and go up to Rs 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2023 Verna by Hyundai comes with a choice of two engines - a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The company has also added several creature comforts to the next-gen Verna. The sedan now boasts of a dual-screen setup with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 2-spoke steering wheel, ventilated and heated front seats, automatic climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Bose audio system, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof and a smart trunk.

