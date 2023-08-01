CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Hyundai India Reports 4 Percent Sales Growth in July 2023
1-MIN READ

Hyundai India Reports 4 Percent Sales Growth in July 2023

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Hyundai Exter - Front Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Hyundai Exter - Front Profile (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

Exports of Hyundai rose by 20 percent to 16,000 units last month, as compared to 13,351 units in July 2022.

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its wholesales increased by 4 percent year-on-year to 66,701 units in July. The automaker had dispatched 63,851 units to its dealers in July 2022.

Domestic sales rose marginally to 50,701 units last month, from 50,500 units in the year-ago period, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Exports rose by 20 percent to 16,000 units last month, as compared to 13,351 units in July 2022, it added.

“Our domestic July sales volume of 50,000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio. This has been bolstered by the addition of Exter to an already strong SUV line-up," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind, the automaker is all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Hyundai
first published:August 01, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 14:50 IST