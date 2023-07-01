CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » Hyundai India Sales Up by 5 Percent in June 2023; 65,601 Units Sold
1-MIN READ

Hyundai India Sales Up by 5 Percent in June 2023; 65,601 Units Sold

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 14:10 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Hyundai Verna 1.5 L Turbo (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

2023 Hyundai Verna 1.5 L Turbo (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

Domestic sales rose 2 percent to 50,001 units last month from 49,001 units in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday said its total wholesales increased 5 percent to 65,601 units in June 2023. The automaker had dispatched a total of 62,351 units to dealers in June 2022.

Domestic sales rose 2 percent to 50,001 units last month from 49,001 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Toyota India Reports 19 Percent Sales Growth with 19,608 Units in June 2023

Exports in June rose 17 percent to 15,600 units as compared with 13,350 units in the same month last year, it added.

“There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Verna, Creta, and Tucson have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY23," HMIL COO Tarun Garg noted.

The company is now looking forward to introducing Exter SUV in the market, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication
