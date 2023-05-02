CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Harrier Viral PhotosRE Shotgun 650Kochi Water MetroMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 3.5 Percent in April to 58,201 Units
1-MIN READ

Hyundai Motor India Sales Up 3.5 Percent in April to 58,201 Units

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:28 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Hyundai Verna 1.5 L Trubo (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

2023 Hyundai Verna 1.5 L Trubo (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

The company's domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 percent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales increased by 3.5 percent to 58,201 units in April. The automaker had dispatched 56,201 units in April 2022.

The company’s domestic wholesales last month rose by 13 percent to 49,701 units as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period. Exports, however, declined to 8,500 units last month from 12,200 units in April 2022.

Also Read: All-New Honda SUV Premieres on June 6 in India, Hyundai Creta Rival Coming

“This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Verna that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The automaker looks to carry forward this momentum with a soon-to-be-launched SUV, Hyundai Exter, he added.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Hyundai
first published:May 02, 2023, 08:28 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 08:28 IST