Hyundai Mufasa SUV Revealed in Production-Ready Form, Debut at Auto Shanghai 2023

Hyundai has released the first official images of its highly anticipated Mufasa SUV ahead of its public appearance at the Shanghai Auto Show next week. The Korean carmaker will launch the Mufasa SUV only in China for now, where Hyundai has a joint venture with Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC). Reports suggest that Hyundai Mufasa will replace the ix35 in the Chinese market.

Also Read: Hyundai Unveils Futuristic Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Ahead of 2023 New York Auto Show

The pictures of Hyundai’s production-spec Mufasa SUV have gone viral on Twitter. Mufasa’s exterior design, accentuated by the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design language, has been very well received on social media.

#Hyundai Mufasa official pics. Hyundai's joint venture w BAIC is in a bad shape due to the lack of EVs. So they launch a new ICE SUV called the Mufasa, the successor of the ix35. It stands on the new i-GMP platform. Power: 2.0 nat-asp with 161hp. Really. @Hyundai_Global pic.twitter.com/CHCnLm6FEL— Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) April 12, 2023

Hyundai has not gone with the usual split headlamp set-up with the Mufasa. The carmaker has introduced new single-piece, vertically oriented headlamps at the front look which look very sporty. In fact, the face of the SUV is also very aggressive as the grille occupies almost the entire front fascia. SUV enthusiasts will definitely note that Mufasa’s design at the front somewhat resembles MG Hector’s design.

Furthermore, the design of Mufasa’s alloys and the thick body cladding are reminiscent of the Alcazar. The rear profile of the SUV is even more impressive. The full-width LED tail-lamp setup at the rear is very unique and has a gloss black panel with Hyundai lettering in the centre. The sporty character of the SUV is further indicated by the bumper and a faux diffuser.

According to the website of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Mufasa measures 4,475mm in length, 1,665mm in height, 1,850mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm.

Although Hyundai hasn’t officially revealed the powertrain details, the SUV is expected to come with a 156hp, 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This is the same engine that is seen on the Tucson in India and is very refined. It remains to be seen if Hyundai brings its Mufasa SUV to India.

Meanwhile, Hyundai had recently announced that it will roll-out an all-new sub-compact SUV which will be based on Grand i10 Nios’ platform. This model will be named the Exter and will be positioned as a direct rival to the Tata Punch. Hyundai’s Exter is expected to go on sale by August this year.

Read all the Latest Auto News here