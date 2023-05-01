Hyundai Set to Launch India-Bound Creta Facelift with Upgraded Features in Feb 2024

Hyundai is said to be working on the India-bound Creta facelift. Hyundai has already launched the Creta facelift in international markets like Indonesia and Malaysia. The model that is being sold in these markets is the one which was first showcased at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. However, the carmaker is unlikely to bring this model to India and will launch another iteration of the Creta facelift in the country. Reportedly, the India-bound Creta facelift has been spied in Korea and the pictures of the same have surfaced online. The spy shots of the Creta facelift reveal quite a few new details despite the test mule being heavily covered.

The front fascia of the India-bound Creta facelift appears to be completely different from the updated Creta that is being sold in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Going by the spy shots, the India-bound Creta facelift will get a much wider grille with inserts reminiscent to the new Verna sedan. The car will also get a split headlamp design with the top ones having a Venue facelift-like LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRL). Some of its design elements are also inspired by the upcoming Hyundai Exter micro SUV. The most interesting aspect of the spy shots is that it confirms the presence of a dedicated camera and ADAS suite on the grille, which essentially means that the Creta facelift will boast of a 360-degree camera set-up and ADAS tech.

At the rear, Hyundai may have added a new rear bumper and tweaked the tailgate design.

Reports suggest that the Creta facelift will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines and one diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol engines that are seen on the current Creta will likely be carried over.

As Hyundai has discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol due to stringent RDE norms, the Creta facelift might get the 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. This engine had made its debut on the Verna and is quite refined.

The Korean carmaker is aiming at a market launch of Creta facelift in February next year, reported Autocar. The Creta facelift will compete with the likes of Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the Indian market.

