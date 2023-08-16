Hyundai to Acquire Chevrolet India Talegaon Plant, Signs Asset Purchase Agreement

Hyundai India has signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with General Motors India for the acquisition and assignment of identified assets related to Talegaon factory in Maharashtra. For the unversed, the APA would cover assignment of land and buildings and acquisition of certain machinery and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai India, and Asifhusen Khatri, Vice President Manufacturing of General Motors India and General Motors International Operations, signed the Asset Purchase Agreement in Gurugram, Haryana. The completion of the acquisition and assignment process will depend on receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and fulfilment of certain conditions precedent.

Hyundai expects the manufacturing operations to start in 2025 at the Talegaon factory. Presently, the South-Korean brand has two production facilties in Sriperumbudur (Chennai). With the acquisition of Chevrolet’s factory in Talegaon which has an annual production capacity of 1.30 lakh units, Hyundai intends to rake up its production capacity to 1 million units annually.

Hyundai enhanced its production capacity from 7.50 lakh units to 8.20 lakh units in the first half of this year. It will leverage the extended capacity of the Talegaon factory in the production of additional electric vehicle models, which will launch in the Indian market at a later stage. Hyundai will make make phased investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon Plant.

Announcing the APA signing, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This year is a significant milestone for Hyundai Motor India, as we celebrate 27 years of activity in the market. Demonstrating our dedication to India, earlier this year, HMIL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest INR 20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu for expanding capacity and establishing an electric vehicle ecosystem. As we reinforce our commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), we intend to create an advanced manufacturing center for cars Made-in-India in Talegaon, Maharashtra. Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in 2025."

India is currently considered one of the world’s top three automobile markets in terms of sales. It aims to increase the electric vehicle sales to 30 percent of total car sales by 2030. Hyundai sold 552,511 vehicles in India last year, taking a 14.5 percent share and ranking second overall among automobile brands in India.