If Scorpio Had Flopped, Company Board Would Have Sacked Me: Anand Mahindra

The Indian car manufacturer Mahindra has been ruling the car industry for decades, most of the credit goes to its hot-selling product Scorpio, which helped the brand somehow to reach great heights. However, the scenario of achievement was never the same as the brand had a slight concern about the car’s success in the market. Recently, the company’s Chairman, Anand Mahindra also opened up about his struggle with SUVs and revealed how a four-wheeler shaped his whole career in the industry.

Recently, when an auto journalist tweeted that the SUV single-handedly changed the perception of the Mahindra brand when it was launched in 2002, clocked 900k units, and is on a fast track to the million mark. To which, the company’s chairman replied saying the brand has come a long way since then!

He wrote the trusty warhorse has always been at their side, ready to ride into battle with them. He ended his tweet by saying that If it had flopped, the board would have fired him. I owe my career to it, Anand added in his tweet.

That’s How Mahindra Scorpio was born

The homegrown car maker has a lot of effort in the 1990s in order to create a vehicle, which would take the company’s legacy forward. Pawan Goenka, who then came up with an idea for the Scorpio.

The man behind the company’s hot-selling car, who used to work with the R&D department of General Motors in Detroit, suggested that creating a car from scratch would be a good idea, rather than purchasing a license for an already existing one.

After all the hard work, the company introduced the Scorpio in India at a starting price of around Rs 5.5 lakh, which seemed a bit expensive as per the market standard in 2002.