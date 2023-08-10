Independence Day: NueGo Electric AC Bus Launches 'Bus1RupeeMein' Campaign, Here's How To Book Ride

Independence Day is just around the corner, and the vibe can be felt in the air. In order to mark the special occasion, the leading intercity electric AC coach bus service NeoGo from GreenCell Mobility announced ‘Bus1RupeeMein’ campaign, allowing citizens to travel on operating routes at just Rs 1. Yes, you read it right!

While confirming the news through an official press release, the company says the exciting campaign has been introduced for a limited period. It will kickstart on 10 August and will continue till August 15. During this time, interested customers can book tickets for any operating routes online by visiting the company’s official website or official mobile app.

NueGo’s ‘Bus1RupeeMein’ Campaign

As per the details shared by the brand, the company says the sole purpose of launching the #Bus1RupeeMein campaign is to allow passengers to experience their luxury service and comfortable travel in their environmentally friendly AC buses at this affordable prices.

Here’s What Comapany’s CEO Says About Campaign

Devendra Chawla, CEO & MD, of Greencell Mobility also reacted about the same. He said the brand is thrilled to introduce this revolutionary campaign on the country’s 77th India Independence Day. He said with the tickets priced at just Rs. 1, the company’s ultimate goal is to invite the citizens of the country to experience NueGo and take a step towards making the country greener.

NueGo Electric AC Bus Operating Routes

Meanwhile, keeping all safety and comfort in mind, the NueGo runs some of the famous destinations in the country, The list includes Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Indore-Bhopal, Agra-Jaipur, Chennai-Tirupati, Bengaluru-Tirupati, Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Chennai-Puducherry. Apart from this, the company aims to increase its network in the future.