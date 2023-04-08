India-bound 2024 Jeep Wrangler Breaks Cover: Design, Features, Engine Specs and More

Jeep has taken the wraps of the 2024 Wrangler SUV, which will also be introduced in the Indian market at a later stage. It comes with a new iconic seven-slot front grille, 10 all-new wheel designs, multiple open-air freedom options, 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio and much more. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in High Altitude, Sahara, Willys, Sport, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models. The Rubicon X, a more premium take on the Rubicon model, houses standard 35-inch tires, steel bumpers and integrated off-road cameras.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets factory-installed 8,000-pound capacity Warn winch and new Dana 44 HD full float solid rear axle which allows up to 5,000 pounds maximum towing and tire upsizing by customers. The SUV has a crawl ratiol of 100:1 craw. The Jeep Wrangler 2024 will have legendary off-road capabilities due to advanced 4×4 systems, water wading capabilities of up to 34 inches and uncompromising approach, breakover and departure angles.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler continues to use the five-link coil suspension setup. It has over 85 active and passive safety and security features available including first- and second-row side curtain airbags and second-row outboard seatbelts with load limiters and pretensioners. A ParkView rear backup camera with electronic stability control (ESC) is available in all models. It also features four skid plates to protect critical vehicle components.

The 2024 Wrangler sports lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures to reduce weight and boost fuel economy. The SUV’s Trails Offroad comprehensive trail guide system provides customers details about the best off-road adventures in the United States and parts of Canada.

Improved hands-free voice recognition, which uses microphone array technology, is also standard on the entire Wrangler SUV range. In the Rubicon 392, Rubicon X and High Altitude vehicles, Jeep is offering a standard premium cabin package with thicker carpet, acoustic front glass and additional sound deadening foam in the front cowl, windshield header and B-pillars.

The Wrangler is available in 10 eye-catching colours: Anvil (NEW), Earl, Silver Zynith, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, High Velocity, Sarge, Hydro Blue, Bright White and Black. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler can be ordered now and will be available all over the world. The vehicles will start to arrive in US Jeep dealerships later this year.

