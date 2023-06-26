India Will Soon Have Ethanol-Powered Cars, Says Nitin Gadkari

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari has been pushing electric vehicle culture in India to promote green mobility. Recently, the minister attended an event in Nagpur, where he shared the future plans for ethanol-powered vehicles.

During the event, Gadkari said the country soon will have vehicles that will run fully on ethanol soon. While sharing the news, he also revealed that leading car manufacturing company Toyota is all set to turn Camry into a fully ethanol-running car, which will hit the Indian market in August. He said by using this energy, it will create 40 percent of electricity.

Nitin Gadkari on ethanol-powered vehicles

While addressing the gathering, the minister also revealed that two-wheeler manufacturers including TVS, Bajaj and Hero are also not behind in the race, and will introduce scooters that will run 100 percent on ethanol soon.

Ethanol-powered vehicles Prices

Gadkari quoted “If you compare ethanol with petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol’s rate is Rs 60 while the rate of petrol is Rs 120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40 per cent of electricity. The average cost of ethanol would be Rs 15 per litre.

Mercedes Benz Plans for EV

During the event, Gadkari also shared his conversation with the Mercedes Benz chairman. The minister said that the brand revealed its future plans for electric vehicles. He informed me that the luxury car manufacturer will be producing electric vehicles exclusively in the future.

Nitin Gadkari on AC in Trucks

Meanwhile, Gadkari recently attended an auto event, where he talked about making ac a mandatory feature in truck cabins. The minister confirmed that he has signed a file that mandates air conditioning in truck driver compartments.

He said the decision was taken to provide better well-being for people who drives the truck despite the high temperature in the cabin.