Indian Airlines and Western Australia Govt in Talks for Direct Flights to Perth

The Western Australia government is in discussions with Indian carriers for direct flights between Indian cities and Perth.

India is one of the largest tourism markets for Western Australia, which also has a substantial Indian diaspora.

Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Tourism Minister Roger Cook on Tuesday said discussions are happening with Air India, Vistara and IndiGo on starting direct flights between India and Perth.

The Western Australia government and Perth airport are discussing the possibilities of what can be offered to Indian carriers, he said at a media briefing here. The tourism market of Western Australia is booming, Cook added.

