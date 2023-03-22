CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :2023 MG Hector Royal EnfieldKia SeltosNew Hyundai Verna Delhi-Meerut
Home » Auto » Indian Airlines and Western Australia Govt in Talks for Direct Flights to Perth
1-MIN READ

Indian Airlines and Western Australia Govt in Talks for Direct Flights to Perth

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 11:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

Image used for Representation. (Photo: IANS)

Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Tourism Minister Roger Cook said discussions are on with Indian airlines on direct flights from India to Perth

The Western Australia government is in discussions with Indian carriers for direct flights between Indian cities and Perth.

India is one of the largest tourism markets for Western Australia, which also has a substantial Indian diaspora.

Also Read: Vietnam Airlines Boost India Services, Daily Flights From New Delhi Starting March 26

Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Tourism Minister Roger Cook on Tuesday said discussions are happening with Air India, Vistara and IndiGo on starting direct flights between India and Perth.

RELATED NEWS

The Western Australia government and Perth airport are discussing the possibilities of what can be offered to Indian carriers, he said at a media briefing here. The tourism market of Western Australia is booming, Cook added.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication and holds more ...Read More
Tags:
  1. aviation
first published:March 22, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated:March 22, 2023, 11:57 IST