Indian Railway to Introduce Affordable Non-AC Vande Sadharan Train, Check Details

The Indian Railways is all set to create a non-AC Vande Sadharan train with sleepers, and general service for the passengers at affordable prices in India. Report says that concerned authorities have been working on this plan for quite a long time, and now have a full road map, which aims to cater wider public to make their long train journeys less expensive.

It has been reported that non-AC Vande Sadharan tain would be manufactured at IF Chennai, and the project is expected to take somewhere around between Rs 64 crore to Rs 65 crore. However, the investment is still less as compared to the fully AC Vande Bharat train, which takes an overall cost of Rs 100 crore.

Non-AC Vande Sadharan train Debut

The report says that the general public will be able to enjoy the long journeys, and train’s service by end of the year.

Non-AC Vande Sadharan Coaches

In order to achieve effective acceleration, the Vande Sadharan train will feature 24 LHB coaches and two locomotives from both ends of the train. It will use the push-pull approach with both engines to control the acceleration rate.

Non-AC Vande Sadharan Services

To provide a good travel experience to the on-boar passengers, the upcoming Vande Sadharan train is expected to provide modern facilities including a passenger information system, charging points near seats, bio-vacuum toilets, and among others. Apart from this, the train will have an automatic door system, similar to the Vande Bharat.

On the security front, the train will have multiple CCTV cameras on every coach, which will capture every moment on board.