Indian Railways Announces Mumbai-Samastipur Summer Special Train, Check Dates And Timings

The Central Railway has announced a summer treat for travellers by launching a special train between Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Bihar’s Samastipur. To ease the pressure on holiday commuters, the train will run 6 days a week, with 6 trips in each direction.

Train number 01043 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Thursdays (May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1 and 8) and stop at Itarsi at 12:15 pm, before reaching Samastipur at 9:15 pm the same day. On the other hand, train number 01044 will depart from Samastipur on Fridays (May 5, 12, 19, 26, and June 2 and 9), stop at Itarsi at 7:55 pm, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07:40 am on the third day.

The upcoming summer special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Samastipur will have 22 modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, designed for enhanced comfort and safety during travel. Out of the 22 coaches, 6 will be air-conditioned third-class coaches, 6 will be sleeper class coaches and 8 will be general class coaches. Additionally, the train will have 1 SLRD (seating cum luggage rake) coach and 1 generator car, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply throughout the journey.

In Maharashtra, the train will stop at Kalyan and Igatpuri before reaching Nashik Road, while in Madhya Pradesh, it will halt at Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur and Katni. The train will also stop at Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhivki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Arrah stations in both directions.

In addition to these stops, the train will also halt at Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur stations, providing more options for passengers travelling to and from these areas.

Earlier too, the Railways administration flagged off trains for summer holidays. These special trains help to manage the crowd systematically, making it hassle-free for Railways employees as well as the general public. Some of the special trains are the Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak (05018) Festival special train and Lokmanya Tilak to Prayagraj Special (02129), among others.

