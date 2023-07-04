Indian Railways Announces Shravani Mela Special Trains, To Run Until August

Shravani Mela begins on July 4 with the onset of Shravan month–July to August, and to make way for convenience for the devotees, Indian Railways has started some special trains. For the convenience of devotees, the Shravani Mela special trains will be operational between Patna-Asansol, Gaya-Jasidih, Raxaul-Bhagalpur, Danapur-Sahibganj and Gorakhpur-Deoghar. The decision came in the wake of helping the Kanwariyas in travelling long distances without any inconvenience, said Virendra Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railways. This year the Shravani Mela will be held at Dumka–the temple town of Deoghar, Jharkhand.

Asansol-Patna Shravani Mela Special Train

Numbered 03511, the Asansol-Patna Shravani Mela special train will be operational from July 3 to August 30. It will run for two days in a week – Monday and Wednesday. The train will depart from Asansol at 4:50 PM to reach Patna at 11:55 PM. Patna-Asansol Shravani Mela Special Train will be operational from July 4 to August 21. It will run for two days a week—Tuesday and Thursday. The train will depart from Patna at 1:15 AM to reach Asansol at 8:30 AM on the same day.

This train will have 8 general class and 4 second-class chair car coaches. During its run, this special train will halt at Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Lakhisarai, Mankatha, Barhiya, Hathidah, Mokama, Barh, Bakhtiyarpur, Khusrupur, Fatuha, Patna Sahib and Rajendra Nagar railway stations.

Gaya and Jasidih Shravani Special Train

The Gaya-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special Train will be starting its operation from July 5 to August 31. The train will leave Gaya at 8:55 PM and will reach Patna at 11:55 PM to arrive at its destination Jasidih at 5:45 AM, the next day. Similarly, train no. 03697 Jasidih-Gaya Shravani Mela Special will leave Jasidih at 07:45 AM and reach Patna at 02:40 PM daily. It will be operational from July 6 to September 1.

During its journey, the train will stop at Mokama, Hathidah, Mankatha, Lakhisarai, Kiul, Mananpur, Jamui and Jhajha.

Bhagalpur and Raxaul Special Train

The train no. 05508 Raxaul-Bhagalpur Shravani Special Train will begin its run from July 5 to August 31. It will depart from Raxaul at 5:15 AM to reach Bhagalpur at 2:30 PM. In the down line, train no. 05507 Bhagalpur-Raxaul Shravani Mela Special will depart Bhagalpur at 04:30 PM daily from July 5 to August 31. It will reach Raxaul at 3:15 AM the next day.

The halts are at Chauradano, Bairgania, Sitamarhi, Runni Saidpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Sahibpur Kamal, Sabdalpur, Munger and Sultanganj stations.

Danpur-Sahibaganj Shravani Mela Special Train

The train begins its journey from July 9 to August 27 from both Danapur and Sahibganj. Train No. 13236 and train number 13235 Danapur-Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity Express will be operated as railways timing and stoppage.

Gorakhpur-Deoghar Shravani Mela Special Train

Train number 05028 Gorakhpur-Deoghar Special Train is operational from July 2 to August 31. It will leave Gorakhpur at 8:00 PM to reach Deoghar at 12:40 PM the next day. Whereas, in return train no. 05027 Deoghar-Gorakhpur Unreserved Shravani Mela Special will depart Deoghar at 06:50 PM daily from July 3 to September 1. It will reach Gorakhpur at 11:20 AM the next day.

This fair special train will pass through Hajipur, Shahpur Patori, Barauni, Munger, Sultanganj, and Bhagalpur. 13 general class coaches have been installed on this train.