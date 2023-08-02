Indian Railways Bring Back 58-Year-Old Locomotive Akbar, Check Details About Steam Loco

The Indian railways have been working for quite a long time to bring back a 58-year-old locomotive named Akbar. Now, the authorities brought it back to full operational efficiency at its home Heritage Steam Shed in Rewari, Haryana. This ancient steam locomotive, which was built at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), is one of the few ones still in existence.

Akbar’s History

Akbar or WP 7161 was built 1965, and has been named after the Mughal emperor Abu’l-Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar. As per the data on record, the loco has the capacity to run up to 110 kmph. The Pacific class of Broad Gauge loco used to pull high-end express trains back then.

Akbar or WP 7161 Restoration in 2012

This is not the first time the locomotive has been restored, and turned to the working condition. In 2012, the government also put efforts and restored it so that it can be used to carry tourists from Delhi to Alwar, Rajasthan.

It was then updated, repaired, and bring back to life at the Northern Railways (NR) Amritsar workshop in perfect operating order. On October 26, 2013, the loco started offering travel packages to packages on the Delhi-Alwar route including a trip to Sariska National Park.

Akbar Used In Films

Ever since the locomotive was introduced, it was also being used in more than 20 Bollywood films. Even the iconic film named Bhag Milkha Bhag, which gripped a lot of eyeballs, also used this powerful machine in order to give the film a historical touch. Apart from this, loco also appeared in Sultan, where actor Salman Khan was seen competing with its high speed while running along one of the old steam locomotives.