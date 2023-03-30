The Indian Railways has cancelled all the trains on the Hansdiha-Dumka route of the Malda division. The Public Relations Officer of Malda Division Railway, Rupa Mandal said that due to safety inspections at Phaltan and Hansdiha stations, services of the trains have been suspended until March 31, 2023. The inspection of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is scheduled on March 31, 2023.

Movement of all passengers carrying between Hansdiha and Dumka remained suspended from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm on March 30th. No train will run between Hansdiha and Dumka on 31 March 2023 as well. Following are the trains that are suspended till March 31, 2023:

Train Number: 03490 from Dumka - Godda diesel-electric multiple units (DEMU)

Train number: 03489 Godda - Dumka DEMU

Train Number: 03458 Hansdiha - Dumka

Train Number: 03455/03456 Dumka-Godda

These trains will run for shorter distances and not travel to Hansdiha - Dumka

Train Number: 8619 Ranchi - Godda Express (journey commencing on 30 March 2023) will be terminated at Dumka.

Train Number: 18620 Godda - Ranchi Express (journey commencing on 31 March 2023) will be terminated at Dumka

Train Number: 03111 Sealdah -Godda MEMU (journey commencing on 30 March 2023) will be terminated at Rampurhat

Train Number: 03112 Godda-Sealdah MEMU (journey commencing on 31 March 2023) will originate at Rampurhat

Train Number: 13015 Howrah-Jamalpur Express (journey commencing on March 30, 2023)

Train Number: 13016 Jamalpur-Howrah Express (journey commencing on March 31, 2023) via Rampurhat-Gumani-Sahebganj-Bhagalpur with stoppages at Barharwa, Tinpahar, and Sahibganj.

The Bhagalpur-Hansdiha train’s pace has been increased by 30 km/h by the Indian Railways. Earlier the speed of the train was 50 km/h and it is currently 80 km/h. After 15 days, the speed of Bhagalpur-Hansdiha was increased to 110 km/hour. The development will reduce the time required for the train to arrive at its location and could drastically alter Indian Railways’ efficiency.

The Bhagalpur-Hansdiha railway route runs from Hansdiha Ramgarh Road, Kasba in Jharkhand to Bhagalpur Railway Station in Bihar. Nishikant Dubey, a Jharkhand lawmaker, and Amit Kumar Mandal, a legislator, recently flagged off the Godda-Rajendranagar train from the Godda railway station.

