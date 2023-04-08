Indian Railways Cancels, Re-schedules And Diverts Many Trains To Rajasthan, Details Inside

From Vande Bharat Trains to laying out other developmental projects, the Indian Railways is focussing on modernising it. This time, the North Western Railways is accelerating the laying out of lines on the track. Apart from this, electrification work is also underway. Taking cognisance of the developmental works, Indian Railway has cancelled, diverted and rescheduled trains connecting many cities in Rajasthan.

Cancelled trains-

Train Number- 04181/ 04182 from Sundargarh railway station to Kanpur Central. These Mainline Electric Multiple Unit trains will not commence on April 13, 2023.

Train Number- 04129/04130 from Fatehpur railway station to Kanpur Central. This train will not commence its journey on April 13, 2023.

Train Number- 04295/04296 from Kanpur Central to Lucknow railway station. This train will not commence its journey on April 13, 2023.

Trains with diverted routes-

Train Number- 12307 from Howrah railway station to Jodhpur railway station will start its journey on April 12, 2023. This superfast train will run via the diverted route via Prayagraj Chhivki-Manikpur-Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Achhnera Junction instead of its scheduled route Prayagraj Chhivki-Prayagraj-Tundla-Agra Fort-Achhnera Junction.

Train Number- 12987 from Sealdah to Ajmer will run via the Prayagraj Chhivki-Manikpur-Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Achhnera Junction route instead of its scheduled route Prayagraj Chhivki-Prayagraj-Tundla-Agra Fort-Achhnera Junction on April 12, 2023.

Train Number- 22308 going from Bikaner Junction to Howrah will run via the Achhnera Junction-Agra Cantt-Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi-Manikpur-Prayagraj Chhivki route instead of its scheduled route Achhnera Junction-Agra Fort-Tundla-Prayagraj-Prayagraj Chhivki.

Trains that have been re-scheduled-

Train Number- 15483 from Alipur junction to Delhi railway station will commence its journey on April 12, 2023. The train will reach Alipur junction after 150 minutes from its scheduled time.

Train Number- 18101 from Tatanagar railway station to Jammu Tawi will commence its journey on April 12, 2023. The train will reach Jammu Tawi after 150 minutes from its scheduled time.

Train Number- 12311 from Howrah railway station to Kalka Railway Station will commence its journey on April 12, 2023. The train will reach Jammu Tawi after 120 minutes from its scheduled time.

