The pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking work will be carried out at Niwas Road, Bharsendi, Sursaraighat Jhara and Saraigram stations from March 21 to 27, 2023. Due to this, Indian Railways has decided to cancel several trains completely and some parts from their source station. The railways has also changed the routes of some trains. If you are going to travel somewhere from these stations, know the schedule, date and routes of these trains here.

Trains that are cancelled

– Train numbers 11651 and 11652 Jabalpur-Singrauli-Jabalpur Intercity Express have been cancelled from Jabalpur from March 21 to 27 and from Singrauli between March 22 to March 28, 2023.

– Train numbers 22165 and 22166 Bhopal-Singrauli-Bhopal Express cancelled from Bhopal on March 22 and March 25, and from Singrauli on March 23 and March 28.

– Train numbers 22167 and 22168 Singrauli-Nizamuddin-Singrauli Express cancelled from Singrauli on March 26 and from Nizamuddin on March 27

Partially cancelled trains

– Train numbers 06623 and 06624 Katni-Bargawan-Katni MEMU special has been partially cancelled between Beohari to Bargawan from March 21 to March 27.

Trains diverted

– Train numbers 13025 and 13026 Howrah-Bhopal-Howrah Express will depart from Howrah on March 20 and from Bhopal on March 22 and, instead of their scheduled routes, will be diverted to Garhwa Road - Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Prayagraj will go via the Chivki-Katni Murwara route.

– Train number 18009 Santragachi - Ajmer Express will depart from Santragachi on March 24 and instead of its scheduled route will be diverted to Garhwa Road-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Prayagraj and will go via Chivki-Katni Murwara.

– Train numbers 19413 and 19414 Ahmedabad-Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express will depart from Ahmedabad on March 22 and from Kolkata on March 25, and instead of their scheduled routes, will be diverted to Garhwa Road-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay-Prayagraj and will go via Chivki-Katni Murwara route.

– Train numbers 19607 and 19608 Kolkata-Madar Junction-Kolkata Express on March 23 from Kolkata and from Madar Junction on March 20 will be diverted to Garhwa Road-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Prayagraj will go via the Chivki-Katni Murwara route.

