Indian Railways Changes Departure Stations Of 8 Express Trains, See Full List

If you are a frequent traveller from Bilaspur Railway Station, then it will be better for you to remain updated about the new route of the express trains. Indian Railways has decided to change the departure stations of 8 express trains from Bilaspur to Uslapur. Passengers travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur now will arrive at Uslapur railway station and have to cover a distance of more than 12 km to reach Bilaspur Junction. The changed schedule of these express trains has been in effect since April 24.

The express trains which will not be travelling from Bilaspur Junction are Chhapra-Durg Sarnath Express, Durg Chhapra-Sarnath Express, Durg-Bhopal Amarkantak Express, Bhopal – Durg Amarkantak Express, Durg – Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express, Nizamuddin – Durg Sampark Kranti Express, Durg -Jammutawi Express, Jammutawi -Durg Express.

Railways on Monday announced this new schedule. Several observers are citing the possible incapability of the number of platforms at Bilaspur to accommodate the increased number of trains.

Another reason for this change is the recent orders from the railways in which they have stopped the practice of changing the engines of the train so that they don’t spend much time at platforms. Result of this, a bypass line was ordered to be constructed at Uslapur and other similar stations. Now, engines need not be changed if an express train travels from Ulaspur railway station.

Earlier this month, a Rail Roko protest by Tribals at Kharagpur Railways division led to the cancellation of many trains travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur. Some of the express trains which were cancelled are CSMT-Howrah Express, Durg-Rajendranagar South Bihar Express, Shalimar-LTT Express, Pune-Howrah Express, Secunderabad-Raxaul Express and others.

Trains in the south are being cancelled as a result of the tribal society’s unrest in the railway’s Kharagpur division. In this regard, the Bilaspur Railway Division has published a list. As a result, numerous trains are cancelled on various days. However, some trains’ routes have been altered. Some cars have also been restricted at the same time. The Rail Roko movement by the tribal Kurmi group in the Kharagpur division has been going on for months and has recently turned violent.

