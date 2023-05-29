Indian Railways Introduces 5 Pairs Of Summer Special Trains

To tackle the anticipated rush in the summer season, the Indian Railways has taken up certain measures. The Northern Railways has decided to operate several pairs of summer special trains. These summer special trains will run between New Delhi-Varanasi, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra/Udhampur. The spokesperson of the Northern Railways has revealed that the Railways added 5 new, summer special trains, that will operate from New Delhi.

04052/04051 New Delhi-Varanasi Special Train

From June 4 to June 25, every Sunday, the 04052 New Delhi-Varanasi Special Train will depart from New Delhi at 7:20 pm. If a train leaves on June 4, it will reach Varanasi the following day on June 5 at 9:45 am.

As per the return journey, the 04051 Varanasi - New Delhi Special train will depart from Varanasi every Monday from June 5 to June 25 at 6.35 pm. It will reach New Delhi at 9 am. The major stops in the journey en route will be Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh.

04071/04072 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Gati Shakti

The 04071 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will depart from New Delhi from June 2 to June 30 every Friday at 11.15 pm. It will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi the next day at 11:25 am.

As per the return journey, 04072 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Special train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra every Saturday from June 03 to July 01 at 6.30 pm. It will arrive in New Delhi the next day at 6.50 am. The stops en route include Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and others.

04075/04076 New Delhi - Udhampur

The 04075 New Delhi - Udhampur Special train will leave New Delhi from June 1 to June 29 every Thursday at 11:15 pm. It will arrive at Udhampur the next day at 10.55 am. On its return, the 04076 Udhampur - New Delhi Special train will leave Udhampur from June 2 to June 30 every Friday at 7:00 pm. It will reach New Delhi the following day at 6:50 am. The train will travel via Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn, Ambala Cantt, and Ludhiana, among others.

04080/04079 New Delhi – Varanasi

The 04080 New Delhi – Varanasi Special Train will leave from New Delhi from June 3 to June 30 every Monday, Friday, and Saturday at 07.20 PM. It will arrive at Varanasi the next day at 9 am. On its return, the 04079 Varanasi - New Delhi Special train will depart from Varanasi from June 4 to July 1 every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6.35 pm. It will enter New Delhi the next day at 9 am. It will stop at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh stations.

04081/04082 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

The 04081 New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will depart New Delhi from June 3 to June 24 every Saturday at 11:15 pm. It will reach Katra the next morning at 11:25 am. On return, the 04082 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Special train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from June 4 to June 25 every Sunday at 6.30 pm. It will reach New Delhi the following morning at 6.50 am. The train will stop at Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn, Ambala Cantt, and Ludhiana enroute.