Indian Railways' Shri Ramayana Yatra Bharat Gaurav Train From Delhi on April 7

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways is set to start a “Shri Ramayana Yatra" Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train next month. The train, which will be flagged off from Delhi Safdarjung on April 7, will have only AC 1st class and AC 2nd class. In one trip, it will take a total of 156 passengers on an 18-day journey, covering 7,500 kilometres in total. The travel package will include a tour of prominent locations associated with the Ramayana, comprising temples and birthplaces. Food, accommodation, and sightseeing vehicle costs will all be included.

.@RailMinIndia to start Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train “Shri Ramayan Yatra” on 7th April 2023 from Delhi SafdarjungState of the art Deluxe AC Tourist Train with AC I & AC II class will accommodate total 156 tourists Read here: https://t.co/zCs99R3rfH pic.twitter.com/t1M3EeUXmQ — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 15, 2023

This train flaunts several sophisticated features. It has a modern kitchen, two fine dining restaurants, shower cubicles, sensor-based washroom functions in coaches, and even a foot massager. The train also has security guards and CCTV cameras for each coach.

The itinerary is as follows

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Tourists will visit Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple, and Sarayu Aarti. Bharat Mandir at Nandigram will also be covered.

Sitamarhi, Bihar: Sita’s birthplace and the Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) are on the sightseeing list. Buxar, Bihar

Sightseeing here will include Ramrekhaghat, Rameshwarnath temple, and a dip in the Ganges. Varanasi, UP

Passengers will go to Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir, and Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir. On completion, the passengers would be taken to Prayagraj, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Nashik, Maharashtra

Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati visits are planned for Nashik. Hampi, Karnataka

Mythical Krishkindha city, believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman, will be a prime attraction alongside other heritage and religious sites. Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanuskodi will be a part of the visit here. Bhadrachalam, Telangana

Sita Ram temple will be a part of the tour here. Nagpur, Maharashtra

This is the last stop before the return journey begins. The Ramtek Fort and Temple, where God Ram is believed to have stopped for resting while in exile, is the sightseeing site at Nagpur.

This special train has been launched in line with the Government of India’s “Dekho Apna Desh" and “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiatives. An AC 2nd class ticket will cost Rs 1,14,065 per head, while a 1st AC ticket will amount to Rs 1,46,545. Booking an entire AC class 1 coupe will cost Rs 1,68,950.

