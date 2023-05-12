Indian Railways Start Tour Package Covering These 6 Jyotirlingas, Check Route And Schedule

If you are a devotee of Lord Shiva, you must have gone on a Jyotirlinga yatra to at least one of India’s 12 jyotirlingas at least once in your lifetime. While it is thought that the country originally had 64 jyotirlingas, 12 of them are regarded as incredibly important since they are particularly holy and auspicious. Each of the 12 jyotirlinga locations is named for the deity who rules over it and each is thought to be a different incarnation of Lord Shiva. The dominant picture at all of these places is a lingam portraying the beginningless and unending Stambha pillar, which represents Lord Shiva’s limitless nature. Hindus hold Shiva’s Jyotirlinga in great regard.

IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav train will start from Kolkata on May 20 on which people would be able to visit the country’s key six Jyotirlingas under this tour package. Mukesh Chowdhary, IRCTC Ranchi office manager, told News18 that the train will depart from Kolkata but will travel through Jharkhand. It will make two stops in Jharkhand at Pakur and Sahibganj. Following that pilgrims would be able to board the train in Vardhaman, Bolpur, Shantiniketan, Rampur Hut, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur Junction, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj and Chhivki Junction.

Mukesh Chowdhary said the train is fully equipped for food and beverages. This includes everything from breakfast through lunch, as well as an evening snack and dinner. On the train, there will be extensive arrangements of experienced doctors and first aid and the food will be entirely vegetarian. Each passenger will receive a 2-liter water bottle. Aside from that, a staff of 150 employees will be onboard and will be in charge of transporting the passengers to the hotel from the station where they will disembark and return to the train once they have had darshan.

If we talk about the places where the train will go, the travellers will view Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Vishwamitri (Statue of Unity), Shri Nageshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga in Somnath, Sai Baba Darshan in Shirdi and Nashik Shri Trimbakeshwar. There will be visits to Jyotirlinga and the Shani Shingnapur temple. The train will thereafter return on May 31.

If you wish to travel on a budget, the fare has been divided into three categories. Passengers in the sleeping class will have to pay Rs 20,060 per person, for the third AC class it will be Rs 31,800 and for the second AC class, it will be Rs 41,600.

Mukesh stated that the train will carry 1,000 passengers in total, with elderly people accounting for 60% of bookings thus far. If you prefer to make your own reservation, go to the IRCTC website at www.itrctctourism.com. Reservations can also be made through an authorised agency. At the same time, you can obtain further information by dialling the following phone numbers: 8595904074, 8595937902.