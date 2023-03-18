The Railway Ministry is promoting the country’s cultural and religious heritage using the fleet of Bharat Gaurav Tourist trains of the Indian Railways. In its effort to promote Sikh pilgrimage in the country, Indian Railways has announced to launch Guru Kirpa Yatra with its special Bharat Gaurav Tourist train in April.

According to a press release, Indian Railways has created this tour specifically to visit holy Sikh shrines across India after extensive talks with stakeholders at all levels.

This yatra will start on April 5 and will continue till April 15. This journey is going to be of 11 days and 10 nights. The IRCTC team said that in this journey Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara and Virasat-e-Khalsa of Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib in Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib in Sirhind, Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, Sri Akal Takht and Golden Temple in Amritsar, Takht Sachkhand Shri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Gurudwara Shri Guru Nanak Jheera Sahib in Bidar and Shri Hari Mandir Patna Sahib in Patna, will be covered.

According to the railway authorities, passengers can board and disembark at Bareilly, Lucknow, Sitapur and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Nine sleeper class coaches, one AC-3 coach and one AC-2 tier coach will be there in the special pilgrimage train. The train will have a total capacity of 678 passengers.

IRCTC is selling the tour package in three categories— Standard, Superior and Comfort. Passengers in the sleeper class have to pay Rs 24,000 per person, while third AC tickets will cost Rs 36,000 per head and the second AC seats will cost Rs 48,000.

For this trip, IRCTC’s packages include train travel, all three meals daily, hotel accommodations (with or without air conditioning), and local bus transportation. Passengers who book these packages will receive the facilities on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The passengers can book the package at Uttar Pradesh’s Paryatan Bhawan, Gomti Nagar in Lucknow and State IRCTC Office Lucknow as well as through the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com.

