Indian Railways To Operate 42 Special Trains To Accommodate Summer Rush

The summer season is one when countless people decide to grab their bags and head off for vacations. This invariably brings about a huge rush in long-distance trains. In all four North Western Railway divisions, particularly in Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Jaipur, passengers are swarming the stations. Given the rush, in the North Western Railway alone, coaches of different classes have been extended in more than 50 trains. To accommodate more passengers, North Western Railways, 42 special trains have been added to the operational list this summer.

Apart from 42 special trains, Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North Western Railway, stated that there are more than 50 other trains with extra carriages. Coaches for general classes and AC are included in this group. Particularly congested are trains headed for Bihar, MP, and Maharashtra. Given the circumstances, it is challenging to obtain Tatkal class tickets. Passengers who had made reservations before the holidays benefited from them. These trains will run temporarily and services will be withdrawn once the rush is normalized.

All of the country’s zonal railways have planned to run special trips to accommodate the summer influx. Several states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, are connected thanks to these special trains.

This summer, South Western Railway, which largely serves Karnataka, is operating the most trips (1,790), up from 779 last year. Western Railway, which primarily serves Gujarat, has also boosted its trips from 438 last year to 1,470 this year. This year, South Central Railway will run 784 trips, an increase of 80 trips over the previous year. North Western Railway and East Central Railway are each running 400 excursions in response to the intense demand in the northern region of the nation. Northern Railay has planned to run 324 trips this year.