There’s good news for all train commuters out there. Now, it will not take you much time to reach Rajasthan’s educational hub Kota from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The reason is a new railway track, which is being built to reduce the travel time between these two cities. This railway line is being laid fast, and now the distance between the two metropolitan cities of the country will reportedly be covered in a few hours.

According to railway officials, the Ramganjmandi railway line, which will reach Rajasthan’s Kota and Jhalawar districts via Sehore and Rajgarh, is underway. It is being said that this new railway line will be ready by next year.

With the construction of the new railway track, the distance between Bhopal and Kota will be reduced by about 50 km. Bhopal Railway Division has started the work of laying lines and civil construction between Lalghati to Bhopal stations.

With the preparation of this line, an additional route for the train will be ready. At present, the distance of the Bhopal-Kota route is 350 km, which will be reduced to about 300 km. Due to the improper laying of railway tracks on the route between Bhopal to Ramganjmandi, trains reach the stations of Rajasthan via a long route.

The project was started in the year 2001 by the NDA government. Then the project got stuck for years.

The train will run on a single electric track from Ramganjmandi to Jhalawar. Trains from Kota via the new railway line will come to MP’s Bhojpur, Khilchipur, Rajgarh, Biaora, Narsinghgarh, Bairagarh and Bhopal via Jhalawar, Jhalrapatan, Asnawar, Junakheda, Aklera, and Ghatoli.

Ramganjmandi-Bhopal line, an important project of West Central Railway, is being constructed for Rs 800 crore.

About 262 kilometres from Ramganjmandi to Bhopal, at present the train is about to start within the border of Rajasthan. Trains run till Junakheda village there. In a few days, it will start running till Aklera also.

There has been a lot of delay regarding this project on the border of Madhya Pradesh. Getting the budget has brought a lot of relief for the project.

Read all the Latest Auto News here