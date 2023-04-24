Indian Railways To Start Summer Special Raxaul-Secunderabad Train; Check Schedule

With the onset of summer vacations, there is increased traffic on trains. To reduce this, the government has been operating different summer special trains from various stations. A total of 18 pairs of special trains have been announced till now, to ease the travel routes for the public.

Adding one more to the list, the special train between Raxaul and Sikandrabad has been announced. The Secunderabad-Raxaul special train will run on April 23, April 30, and May 7. The train will leave Sikandrabad at 10:30 AM and will arrive in Raxaul at 6:00 pm on Tuesday. The Raxaul-Secunderabad special train will depart from Raxaul on April 25, May 2, and May 9. It will leave at 7:15 pm on its operational date and will reach Sikandrabad at 2:30 pm, Thursday.

Raxaul-Secunderabad Special Train

The Train will travel via Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur-Hajipur, Patiputra, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction to reach Sikandrabad. The special train from Raxaul is scheduled on April 25, May 2, and May 9. Train number 07008, Raxaul-Secunderabad Special Train, will leave at 7:15 pm from Raxaul and will reach Sikandrabad on Thursday at 2:30 pm via Patliputra Junction.

The train has two-second air-conditioned class, five third air-conditioned class, 12 sleeper-class, and two general class coaches will be available.

Secunderabad to Raxaul Special Train

Train number 07007, Sikandrabad-Raxaul Special Train, will be operational from Sikandrabad on April 23, April 30, and May 7. The train will leave Sikandrabad at 10:30 am to reach Raxaul at 6:00 pm on Tuesday. During its journey, it will be halting at various stations such as Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Baksar, Patilputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi.

In the wake of summer vacations, other summer special trains have also been announced. One of the soon-going-to-start summer special trains in Mumbai is CSMT-Malda Town-CSMT Special Train.

This special train will depart from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal on Mondays from May 1 to May 29, and Malda Town on Wednesdays from May 3 to May 31.

Train No. 01031 CSMT-Malda Town special train will depart from CSMT in Mumbai at 11.05 am. on Monday, stop in Patna at 1.40 p.m. on Tuesday, and arrive in Malda Town at 12.45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Train number 01032 Malda Town-CSMT Special will leave Malda Town at 12.20 pm on Wednesday and arrive at Patna Junction at 08.10 pm the same day. It is scheduled to arrive at CSMT in Mumbai at 3:50 a.m. on Friday.

Read all the Latest Auto News here