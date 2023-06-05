India’s First Self-Driving Car is Here? Bengaluru Startup Unveils ZPod With No Steering Wheel, Level 5 Autonomy

A Bengaluru-based Indian startup, Minus Zero, has unveiled what it claims is India’s first fully autonomous vehicle — ZPod. The vehicle, which can scale upto level 5 autonomy, doesn’t have a steering wheel and navigates using a network of strategically positioned high-resolution cameras, according to the company.

The cameras that are placed on the vehicle capture real-time images of the surroundings and send it to the AI software which processes and takes decisions on navigating the vehicle. Level 5 autonomy can help the vehicle manoeuvre in all geographical conditions, the startup claims.

Gursimran Singh, one of the co-founders of the Minus Zero, told News 18: “Basically, this is a first concept vehicle launched in India, so that we can elaborate how AI can change the future. This particular vehicle is built on our proprietor’s nature-inspired AI which we believe is the right way of mimicking the human mind in the AI paradigm. This vehicle can right now do all the manoeuvres that a normal human can do in a campus environment and there are multiple more things that it can do and learn over time as well to give a safe and healthy ride in the future.”

On when the ZPod can hit the market, Gagandeep Singh, one of the co-founders, says it depends on where it is going to be used. “We always discuss this adoption journey. There are a lot of trial and error processes being carried out. If you talk about campuses, for users, I think they are not too far away. For public roads, there are still certain parts of trials and errors that we are doing. Maybe in the coming days you will have a better understanding of when you will see them on the public roads,” says Gagandeep.

Gursimran adds: “Whenever a new technology starts, it is a journey. When we started building rockets, we did not get to the moon at the first shot. There are multiple points in the process. We are developing this technology for India and for the world as well. Our proprietary nature-inspired AI, of how the human brain works, is a truly remarkable feature of Indian drivers. I believe that Indian drivers are good enough. If we can drive in India, we can drive in any country of the world. I believe that this could be a possible case of AI as well.”

Here’s all you need to know about ZPod: