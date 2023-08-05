CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IndiGo and Air India Flight Develop Snugs, Return Safely to Respective Airport

Published By: Paras Yadav

IANS

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 12:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Image used for Representation (Photo: IANS)

Image used for Representation (Photo: IANS)

IndiGo flight 6E-2433 operating from Patna to Delhi returned to origin due to a technical issue.

IndiGo and Air India on Friday faced double trouble when their aircraft, on different routes, encountered engine snags shortly after takeoff.

The IndiGo flight was on the domestic Patna-Delhi route, while the Air India aircraft was en route from Mumbai to London.

Fortunately, both planes safely returned to the airports they had taken off from.

“IndiGo flight 6E-2433 operating from Patna to Delhi returned to origin due to a technical issue. Standard operating procedures were followed to prioritise the landing and the aircraft landed safely at Patna," said the airline spokesperson.

“The aircraft is currently at Patna airport and undergoing inspection," the IndiGo spokesperson added.

As per sources, there was an inflight shutdown of one of its CFM LEAP engines, however, IndiGo’s Airbus A320 safely returned and landed back in Patna.

The aircraft was carrying approximately 190 passengers at the time of the incident.

Air India, in a statement, said that AI-131, operating from Mumbai to London, air-returned and made a safe precautionary landing at Mumbai due to a suspected technical glitch.

“As Air India gives top priority to safety issues, the aircraft is undergoing thorough checks. Arrangements for flying the passengers to their destinations at the earliest are in process," said the airline spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Paras Yadav
Paras Yadav, Trainee at News18, is an Automobile Journalist with remarkable educational background in the domain of mass communication
first published:August 05, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 12:24 IST