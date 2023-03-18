CHANGE LANGUAGE
IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport After Passenger's Medical Emergency
IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport After Passenger's Medical Emergency

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 12:55 IST

Nagpur, India

Indigo Flight 6E 672 was diverted to the Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency, an airport official said

A Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight made unscheduled landing at the Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency, an airport official said here on Friday.

Flight 6E 672 was diverted to the Nagpur airport at 10 pm on Thursday, he said, adding that the passenger was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

“The passenger was unconscious on the flight and was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance but unfortunately did not survive," the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
