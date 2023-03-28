IndiGo Launches Direct Flight to Dharamshala From The National Capital

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, announced the launch of its daily flight services between Delhi and Dharamshala on Sunday, making Dharamshala its 78th domestic and 104th overall flight destination. Dharamshala, a picturesque town in the state of Himachal Pradesh, is a popular summer destination for tourists.

The flight connectivity to Dharamshala will probably help IndiGo to tap into the tourism season. In addition to expanding its domestic operations, the airline is also aiming to grow in international markets by starting flights to Nairobi, Jakarta and some central Asian destinations.

As per IndiGo’s schedule, there will be daily flights from Delhi to Dharamshala at 6:40 AM. The airline will operate a return flight at 8:45 AM. Furthermore, there will be another flight on the Delhi-Dharamshala-Delhi route. This flight will majorly operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 11:00 AM and 2:55 PM. A one-way trip on this route is priced around Rs 4700.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed his excitement about the launch of the flight services to Dharamshala. “We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Dharamshala. Direct connectivity to Dharamshala will provide an opportunity for tourists to explore the local markets, temples, and monasteries, churches, and unwind in the picturesque waterfalls and mountains of Himachal. This move will bolster passenger traffic even further as we have witnessed a strong demand for connectivity to Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Mr Malhotra further stated that direct flights from Delhi will essentially connect Himachal Pradesh to the rest of the country and international destinations in Middle East and Europe. IndiGo’s direct flight to Dharamshala will greatly boost tourism in the state by providing another mode of travel to tourists besides road and bus travel.

Furthermore, the airline will operate 11,465 weekly flights in the summer schedule which ends on October 28, 2023. IndiGo has managed to thrive in the competitive Indian aviation market due to its impeccable service and affordable prices.

Recent reports had suggested that prices of domestic flights to certain destinations are likely to spike during the peak summer season as fewer airlines will cater to holidaying families and other travellers.

