IndiGo Launches New Flight Connecting Goa & Abu Dhabi on September 2, Details Inside

In a move to cater to surging travel demands between Goa and the Middle East, IndiGo, India’s leading airline, is all geared up to launch a new biweekly flight connecting Mopa (North Goa) and Abu Dhabi on September 2.

This latest addition to their route network promises to strengthen IndiGo’s presence in Abu Dhabi, acting as a valuable supplement to the already operational flights from five major Indian cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad. This move comes as a testament to IndiGo’s commitment to cater to the diverse needs of its ever-growing customer base.

Making the announcement, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed his enthusiasm about the new development. “Introducing an exciting development in our flight offerings, we are thrilled to announce new connections between North Goa (Mopa Airport) and Abu Dhabi. The substantial demand, in India, for travel to the Middle East has not gone unnoticed, and at IndiGo, we are proactively taking steps to cater to this demand through these new connections. With the addition of these flights, IndiGo will fly 52 times a week to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities in India, bringing the UAE even closer. As we include these routes in our upcoming winter schedule, we are confident that both destinations will experience a significant boost in trade/tourism,” he said.

Malhotra emphasized that IndiGo’s unwavering commitment lies in enhancing connectivity and ensuring a seamless and delightful travel experience for its customers across their extensive network. The airline is determined to provide on-time, affordable, and hassle-free services that will undoubtedly leave travelers with cherished memories.

The newly introduced flight 6E 1505 will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing from Mopa at 00:25 AM and arriving in Abu Dhabi at 02:15. On the other hand, the return flight 6E 1506 will operate on the same days, taking off from Abu Dhabi at 3:15 and arriving in Mopa at 8:10.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced a direct flight connecting Delhi to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The Delhi-Baku direct flight, 6E 1803, will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Departing Delhi at 20:20, the flight will touch down in Baku at 23:50. The return flight, numbered 6E 1804, will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departing from Baku at 01:40, the flight will arrive in Delhi at 07:10. The new flight route will start operation on August 11.

The airline has also announced a three-times-weekly service between Delhi and Tbilisi from August 8.