IndiGo Launches New Flight Connecting Pantnagar To Jaipur

Indigo has launched a new flight from Uttarakhand’s Pantnagar airport to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The new route is aimed at boosting the Kumaon region’s air connectivity to various parts of the country. The Pantnagar airport previously had only flights connecting the city to Delhi. As per the schedule available on Indigo’s official website, the flight will take off from Pantnagar at 12:15 PM and arrive in Jaipur at 1:40 PM

The new flight was inaugurated on March 26 by the Union minister of state for defense and tourism Ajay Bhatt. The minister handed over tickets to a couple and welcomed them with garland on the occasion. Bhatt said that the new flight will give a boost to tourism and business opportunities in the region with better connectivity to destinations like Nainital. “The new route will further boost tourism and business opportunities in Uttarakhand as Jaipur attracts a large number of tourists and businesses, " as commented by Ajay Bhatt.

Addressing concerns over the flight, the minister gave the example of Dehradun’s Jolly Grant airport. He said, several concerns were being raised about the Dehradun airport too, however, it now operates over two dozen flights daily.

Also Read: Indigo Starts Direct Flight from Patna to Deoghar; Check Timings, Fare and Journey Time

IndiGo will use an ATR-76 aircraft, which comes with a capacity of 76 seats, on the route. The airline has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 3500, subject to dynamic pricing. The carrier is slated to launch another flight connecting the city to Lucknow. The flight to the Uttar Pradesh capital is expected to start operation on March 28. Following the successful launch of Pantnagar - Lucknow flight, the airport will have a total of four daily flights

IndiGo has been eying to expand its presence with new routes to its credit. The airline reportedly is set to launch a new route connecting Bihar’s Patna to Deoghar in Jharkhand. The city attracts a large number of tourists thanks to its religious importance. Deoghar is home to Baidyanath temple which is home to the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

As per reports, the flight between Patna and Deoghar will operate four days a week- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The flight 6E-7944/7945 will reach Patna airport at 12.15 pm and depart for Deoghar at 12.35 pm. The flight will provide a fast option for passengers on the route and they can now reach Deoghar from Patna in just an hour.

Read all the Latest Auto News here