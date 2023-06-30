IndiGo Starts Direct Flight Service from Mumbai to Durgapur, Kannur - Timings, Fare and More

IndiGo made a significant announcement on June 27, unveiling its plans to enhance its flight services. Effective July 1, the airline will launch a new flight route linking Mumbai and West Bengal’s Durgapur, as well as resume flights between Mumbai and Kannur in Kerala.

Mumbai-Kannur Flight Timings

Passengers travelling from Mumbai to Kannur can now benefit from the convenience of IndiGo’s new flight, which will depart from Mumbai at 1:50 pm and arrive in Kannur at 3:45 pm. The return journey will start at 4:15 pm, with the flight touching down in Mumbai at 6 pm. IndiGo has allocated the Airbus 360 aircraft, accommodating up to 186 passengers, for this service.



With this latest expansion, IndiGo solidifies its presence in Mumbai, operating over 170 daily flights to and from the city. The airline boasts an extensive network of 155 domestic flights and 20 international flights, offering travellers a wide range of destinations.

IndiGo New Flights from Mumbai





Furthermore, IndiGo has introduced additional frequencies on several routes to meet the growing demand. Since June 3, passengers can enjoy increased flight options on routes such as Dehradun-Mumbai, Leh-Mumbai, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Jammu-Mumbai, Ranchi-Mumbai, Varanasi-Mumbai, Nagpur-Mumbai, and Amritsar-Mumbai. These added frequencies not only cater to the peak summer season but also contribute to maintaining affordable fares, according to the airline.



Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s Head of Global Sales, expressed his delight in announcing the additional frequencies, emphasizing their impact on trade, commerce, and tourism. He said, “India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, is also a popular tourist destination, offering a diverse selection of attractions and experiences.” He further explained mentioning that the increased accessibility provided by these flights will support the Maharashtra government’s vision of transforming Mumbai into a thriving tourist hub while stimulating job creation.



“We strongly believe that increased accessibility contributes to economic growth and will continue to offer more flight options to our customers across an unparalleled network”, Malhotra added.



Meanwhile, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, achieved a significant milestone by becoming India’s first aviation company to surpass a market capitalization of Rs 1 trillion. IndiGo’s remarkable performance in the market has propelled it to the 10th position among the world’s top 10 listed aviation firms in terms of market value.