IndiGo Starts Direct Flights From Nashik to Goa, Ahmedabad and Nagpur

Published By: Paras Yadav

PTI

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 08:39 IST

Nashik, India

Indigo Airline (Photo: @IndiGo6E / Twitter)

Nashik is the seventh destination on the 6E network in Maharashtra and will increase intra-state and inter-state accessibility while promoting trade and tourism

The country’s leading carrier IndiGo has commenced direct flights from Nashik to Goa, Ahmedabad and Nagpur.

Nashik is the seventh destination on the 6E network in Maharashtra and will increase intra-state and inter-state accessibility while promoting trade, tourism and mobility through these new connections, the carrier said on Wednesday.

This move connects India’s golden triangle to a plethora of domestic and international locations through our 6E network. to Nashik, famous for its rich history, we aim to promote commerce and tourism and boost economic growth in the region.

“Inclusion of these direct flights in our summer schedule will offer more choices to tourists visiting Nashik, India’s wine capital, and professionals travelling to the major industrial hub for automobile companies," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
