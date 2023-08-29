IndiGo To Launch Direct Goa-Abu Dhabi Flight From September 2, Details Inside

In an exhilarating development, the Manohar International Airport in North Goa has collaborated with IndiGo Airlines to kickstart a thrice-weekly flight service connecting Goa and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) from September 2, 2023.

According to an exclusive statement from a senior official at the airport powerhouse, GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), the inaugural flight will take off on the first Saturday of September, 00:25 AM sharp.

The return journey is equally captivating. The Indigo flight from AUH to GOX will take off at 03:15 and land at GOX (Manohar International Airport) at 08:10 respectively. This outstanding service will be offered again on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

IndiGo made headlines earlier this year in July when it announced the start of direct flight services from the cutting-edge North Goa airport to Abu Dhabi. This strategic route launch was made in response to the rising demand for travel to the Middle East and Goa, a coastal paradise known for its peaceful beaches.

With this new addition, IndiGo’s already robust connectivity with Abu Dhabi, which includes significant Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad—will be further strengthened.

Vinay Malhotra, the Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, shared his insights on the move. “The new route is planned to meet the substantial demand in India for travel to the Middle East," he affirmed, adding that these innovative connections align with IndiGo’s proactive approach to cater to such demands.

With this expansion, IndiGo will now facilitate a staggering 52 flights per week to Abu Dhabi from eight key Indian cities, thus reinforcing the ties between India and the UAE.

Interestingly, IndiGo has not only set its sights on Goa. The airline has also unveiled new flight services to the UAE capital from Lucknow and Ahmedabad, further exemplifying its commitment to broadening its global presence.