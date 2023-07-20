IndiGo to Launch Direct Varanasi-Lucknow Flight, Shortest Travel Time Between the Cities

In an exciting development for air travelers, IndiGo Airlines is all set to launch a direct flight connecting the historical city of Varanasi with the vibrant city of Lucknow.

The much-anticipated inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on August 10, promising to drastically reduce travel time between these two significant cities.

Having said that, the total duration of the flight from Lucknow to Varanasi will be 70 minutes approximately. On the other hand, the return journey from Varanasi to Lucknow will take 55 minutes.

Aryana Sanyal, the director of Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, revealed that after obtaining approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and completing all the formalities, IndiGo has given a green signal to operate this new direct flight, reported Times of India.

“With the completion of other basic formalities including approval of the director general civil aviation (DGCA), IndiGo is going to introduce a direct flight between Varanasi and Lucknow. It will operate every week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight is getting introduced in view of increasing demand from various sections,” Sanyal was quoted as saying by the portal.

As per the schedule available on IndiGo’s website, the flight will be operated three times a week –Tuesdays, Thursdays and on Saturdays. The flight from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will depart at 2:20 PM and will touch down at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 3:30 PM. The return journey from Varanasi to Lucknow will be from 4:05 PM till 5 PM.

Passengers who want to book the flight can do so from the official website of IndiGo Airlines. The fare displayed indicates one-way journey between Varanasi and Lucknow will cost around Rs 2,500.

The new flight route has been announced after the escalating demand from various segments of travellers between the two cities.

This convenient air link promises to cater to the needs of business travellers, tourists, and locals alike, fostering increased connectivity and boosting regional travel and commerce.

Previously, IndiGo Airlines started a new flight route connecting Mumbai with Durgapur, West Bengal, while also resuming flights between Mumbai and Kannur in Kerala. The new route became operational on July 1.

Passengers travelling from Mumbai to Kannur can now enjoy the convenience of IndiGo’s latest flight service, departing from Mumbai at 1:50 PM and arriving in Kannur at 3:45 PM. For the return journey, the flight will take off from Kannur at 4:15 PM and land in Mumbai at 6:00 PM.