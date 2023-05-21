Indigo to Reintroduce Mumbai-Mangaluru Direct Flight Service from May 22

The Mumbai-Mangaluru route generally witnesses a high demand. Frequent flyers on this route will now be able to avail of a new flight. Low-cost airline Indigo is set to reintroduce a flight on this route that it had discontinued a few years ago due to poor response, reported The Times of India. Indigo took this decision due to the increased demand from passengers. Reportedly, the airline will start this flight from May 22 as part of its summer schedule. In April, IndiGo had started operations between Delhi and Dharamshala.

Indigo plans to operate the reintroduced flight until June 15. The low-cost airline will continue its services if it records a good passenger load. Indigo’s flight will depart from Mumbai at 5:40 PM. In the return journey, the flight will depart the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 7:45 pm.

Indigo’s new flight will be its third one between Mangaluru and Mumbai. So, a total of four flights will operate per day starting next week as Air India also operates one. It is worth noting that flights on this route go almost full every day and the fare is also quite high. The new flight service might be able to bring down the fares and also accommodate more passengers.

According to the data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the highest number of domestic travellers flew between Mumbai and Mangaluru in 2022. As many as 4.94 lakh passengers flew on this route. This essentially means that around 42,000 passengers took a flight every month on average in this sector.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Flight from June

Meanwhile, Indigo will also add a fifth flight to Bengaluru from Mangaluru on June 1. Reports suggest that this flight will be operated around 11 am.

IndiGo, India’s largest domestic carrier, will operate 11,465 weekly flights in the summer schedule which ends on October 28, 2023. The airline has managed to thrive in the cut-throat Indian aviation market because of its impeccable service and affordable prices.

Earlier this month, IndiGo had announced four flights between India and Southeast Asia, which included two new routes between Bhubaneswar-Singapore and Bhubaneswar-Bangkok. These flights will enhance connectivity and accessibility across Southeast Asia by providing customers with affordable options during the summer vacation.