IndiGo to Start Delhi-Baku Direct Flight from August 11; Timings, Ticket Price and More

IndiGo has recently expanded its international network by adding Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to its list of destinations. This move makes IndiGo the only airline in India to offer direct flight services to Baku, Tbilisi, Jakarta, and Nairobi, as part of its ambitious international expansion plan.

With the addition of Baku, IndiGo now serves 30 international destinations and a total of 108 destinations worldwide. The airline is set to launch direct flights between Delhi and Baku starting on August 11, 2023.

The Delhi-Baku direct flight, numbered 6E 1803, will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing Delhi at 20:20 and arriving in Baku at 23:50. The return flight, numbered 6E 1804, will fly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing Baku at 01:40 and reaching Delhi at 07:10.

In addition to Baku, IndiGo will commence three-times-weekly services between Delhi and Tbilisi from August 8. Additionally, the airline will launch direct daily services between Mumbai and Jakarta from August 7, becoming the first carrier to offer this route. These additions are part of IndiGo’s ambitious plan to reach a total of 32 international destinations this year. The airline also has plans to launch flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and relaunch flights to Hong Kong.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo said, “This strategic introduction addresses the growing travel demand from India to Azerbaijan, while also promoting cultural exchanges and fostering stronger bilateral ties. With these flights, tourists will get to experience not only its medieval walled old city but also the contemporary landmarks.”

H.E. Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to India, also shared his enthusiasm about the new flight route, stating, “We are happy to welcome the commencement of direct flights from Delhi to Baku by IndiGo. This enhanced air connectivity will further strengthen the ties between Azerbaijan and India.”

He further highlighted that the direct flights from Delhi to Baku by IndiGo will not only unlock boundless opportunities for cultural exploration and foster tourism growth but also invite Indian travelers to experience the enchanting beauty and hospitality of Azerbaijan - the mysterious Land of Fire.

The Delhi-Baku flights will not only provide convenient travel options but also facilitate vibrant cultural exchanges and foster enhanced people-to-people interactions. It will also serve as a gateway to a plethora of enriching experiences. As the capital and largest city of Azerbaijan, Baku offers a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern marvels.