CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :VistaraKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Auto » Indigo to Start Direct Flight Service on Delhi-Belagavi Route; Check Timings, Schedule and More
1-MIN READ

Indigo to Start Direct Flight Service on Delhi-Belagavi Route; Check Timings, Schedule and More

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 11:23 IST

Pune, India

IndiGo Airlines ( Photo: Reuters)

IndiGo Airlines ( Photo: Reuters)

Official says that the decision has been taken to provide a seamless travel experience to the flyers, and improve the connectivity between northern and southern parts of the country.

In a move to expand the business network, the leading carrier in India Indigo is all set to operate the direct flight services on Delhi and Belagavi route. It has been reported that the service will kickstart from October 5, allowing flyers to book direct flight tickets on the above-mentioned route from its official or any third-party website.

Indigo’s Delhi to Belagavi Direct Flight Timing

As per the details shared by Indigo, it says that interested flyers will be able to opt for the direct flight from Delhi to Belgaum at 3:45 pm. While coming back from Belgaum to Delhi, the flight will depart at 6:35 pm.

Here’s Why Indigo Started Delhi to Belagavi Flight

Talking about the decision, one of the company’s officials said that the newly added route will ease the flyer’s expirence, and improve the connectivity between northern and southern parts of the country.

Indigo’s Head of Global Sales on Latest Route

Commenting about the same, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra said, “We are pleased to announce new direct flights between Belagavi and Delhi, providing a seamless connection between the two cities. Located in Karnataka, Belagavi, also known as Belgaum, reflects a medley of cultures and traditions with an enviable heritage, attracting tourists throughout the year. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued customers."

Meanwhile, Indigo, which is considered one of the budget-friendly airlines, which has been working towards expanding its business, and reaching more cities nationwide. As per the data, the airline operates from more than 77 domestic locations, where it provides services with 1,800 daily flights or even more.

Indigo’s Upcoming Plans

Some report claims that Indigo has been working on growing its international reach, and will provide direct flight service to 32 overseas areas in the future. However, the company did not share detailed information regarding the same as yet.

About the Author
Shahrukh Shah
Shahrukh Shah, Sub-Editor at News18, loves to write about everything that moves on wheels. With years of experience and the required skill sets, he is...Read More
Tags:
  1. IndiGo
  2. aviation
first published:August 28, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 11:23 IST